Letter: Given previous mistakes, vaccine skeptics are justified

Regarding the editorial “Vaccine skeptics would rather shoot themselves in the foot than take the shot” (Dec. 6): The current conventional wisdom suggests that all coronavirus vaccine skeptics are somehow caught up into some politically tinged tribalism fueled by completely bogus non-scientific claims. However, some cautious skeptics, including me, agree with fact-based science. Skeptics like me also know that the Food and Drug Administration got it wrong when it rushed to approve the swine flu vaccine in 1976.

Now the FDA has two vaccines seeking “emergency use authorization” that were developed with new genetic technologies that have not previously been used. Additionally, those vaccines are fraught with demands regarding storage temperature and extremely short shelf life. Those vaccines are also complicated by the need for two separate doses. The inherent increased opportunities for human error in administering these current approved vaccines are undeniable.