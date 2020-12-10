 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Given previous mistakes, vaccine skeptics are justified
0 comments

Letter: Given previous mistakes, vaccine skeptics are justified

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
US experts convene to decide whether to OK Pfizer vaccine

A pharmacist passes syringes from a clean room into the main pharmacy, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Mount Sinai Queens hospital in New York. The hospital expects to receive doses once a vaccine gets the emergency green light by U.S. regulators. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

 Mark Lennihan

Regarding the editorial “Vaccine skeptics would rather shoot themselves in the foot than take the shot” (Dec. 6): The current conventional wisdom suggests that all coronavirus vaccine skeptics are somehow caught up into some politically tinged tribalism fueled by completely bogus non-scientific claims. However, some cautious skeptics, including me, agree with fact-based science. Skeptics like me also know that the Food and Drug Administration got it wrong when it rushed to approve the swine flu vaccine in 1976.

Now the FDA has two vaccines seeking “emergency use authorization” that were developed with new genetic technologies that have not previously been used. Additionally, those vaccines are fraught with demands regarding storage temperature and extremely short shelf life. Those vaccines are also complicated by the need for two separate doses. The inherent increased opportunities for human error in administering these current approved vaccines are undeniable.

In light of past rush-to-judgment calls made upon our federal regulators, I hope the FDA has a few vaccine skeptics on its review panel who carefully audit the science before rushing to a decision. So far, they have resisted the Trump administration’s pressure to speed up the emergency-approval process.

I am a 67-year-old retiree who lives alone and uses a mask for my rare socially distanced travels in public. I may wait for the standard (non-emergency) FDA approval of a more traditional one-shot coronavirus vaccine that is less susceptible to spoilage and more likely to be given properly.

S.A. Billings • Wildwood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports