Letter: Giving children proper nutrition is a bipartisan issue

In regards to, "Feeding hungry children should be a bipartisan act" (Dec 9): I agree with Chloe Lampros-Monroe that ensuring all children are healthy and well-fed should not be a partisan issue. 

I am fortunate to live in a country that provides free and healthy lunches to children of low-income families. However, 151 million children under age 5 around the world lack food, and 22% of the world's children in this age group are stunted or chronically malnourished.

Thanks to Missouri's Sen. Josh Hawley, Rep. Ann Wagner and Rep. William Lacy Clay for their bipartisan support of global maternal and child nutrition (Senate Res. 260 and House Res. 189). Programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the National School Lunch Program and the global maternal and child service, provide basic nutritional needs to children and deserve bipartisan support.

Raj Jaladi • Creve Coeur

