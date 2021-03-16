Letter: Giving Democrats control of the economy was a mistake

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "What if the characters we call `villains' are just misunderstood conservatives?" (March 7): McDermott wrote an unusually ridiculous run-through of imaginary literary villains made into Republicans. His Mr. Potter from the movie "It's a Wonderful Life," for example, made the counterpoint true: "We need to deregulate the financial world." A point well-proven, in my opinion, by Donald Trump's improved economy because of his elimination of regulations. This will be made eminently clear when President Joe Biden's reversal of Trump's policies takes effect.
In the future, Biden will be implementing, by decree, what I believe to be extreme socialist policies. It will become apparent by the 2022 elections that giving Democrats control was a mistake. Bureaucracies can never operate effectively to the benefit of a country's economic growth. Even 3 million Democratic bureaucrats cannot spend money as effectively or beneficially as 150 million taxpayers can spend their own money. I believe Trump made that abundantly clear, despite his silly tweets.
Ron Jones • Alton