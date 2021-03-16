Letter: Giving Democrats control of the economy was a mistake

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "What if the characters we call `villains' are just misunderstood conservatives?" (March 7): McDermott wrote an unusually ridiculous run-through of imaginary literary villains made into Republicans. His Mr. Potter from the movie "It's a Wonderful Life," for example, made the counterpoint true: "We need to deregulate the financial world." A point well-proven, in my opinion, by Donald Trump's improved economy because of his elimination of regulations. This will be made eminently clear when President Joe Biden's reversal of Trump's policies takes effect.