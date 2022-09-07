Letter: Giving trolley money is only prolonging the inevitable

Regarding "Loop Trolley to get $1.26 million after regional board approves federal grant" (Sept. 1): In my opinion, the Delmar Loop Trolley has become somewhat of a ponzi scheme. The East-West Gateway Council has granted the trolley $1.2 million. The grant was not given because they think the trolley will ever make money, they granted it so it will not have to pay $38 million back to the government. Which I believe is a scam.