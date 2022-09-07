 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Giving trolley money is only prolonging the inevitable

Loop Trolley

The Loop Trolley makes a stop at the Missouri History Museum on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. 

 Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch

Regarding "Loop Trolley to get $1.26 million after regional board approves federal grant" (Sept. 1): In my opinion, the Delmar Loop Trolley has become somewhat of a ponzi scheme. The East-West Gateway Council has granted the trolley $1.2 million. The grant was not given because they think the trolley will ever make money, they granted it so it will not have to pay $38 million back to the government. Which I believe is a scam.

When the new grant money runs out, the trolley will have to either get a new grant or pay the government back their $37 million anyway. The trolley was a bad idea then and is a bad idea now. Stop wasting taxpayers dollars on worthless things like a trolley to and from nowhere.

Marshall Jorel • St. Peters 

