Letter: Global market decides gasoline price, not US oil wells

Regarding "US fuel prices: Cost of oil and gas up amid Russia sanctions" (March 11): There are a lot of people talking about the need to be "energy independent." Unless you have an oil well on your property, or you have the tools that would allow you to tap into an oil pipeline, you're never going to be energy independent.

We are all consumers of local gas stations owned or licensed by multinational oil companies that purchase their product on the world market. Even if American-owned companies started producing more, it would only be part of the global market, and the American companies would not be compelled to sell their gasoline cheaper there.

The gas you pay at the pump is set by a multinational company and is determined by their profit margin after securing what they can from suppliers in the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Russia, China, Kuwait, Mexico, United Arab Emirates etc.

Increasing drilling also has to stay within production capacity. You can't just tap into the ground and instill a pump there.

Gary Wells • St. Louis