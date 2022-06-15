Letter: Globalization should include reliable supply systems

Regarding “Report envisions Missouri as a hub for shipping container production” (June 13): The world is suffering from the failure of globalization. The economists, politicians and prestigious investment advisers who promoted globalization never mentioned the results of a possible global pandemic. They claimed a globalized economy would create an incentive for major industrial powers, such as Russia and Ukraine, to avoid war.

The supply chain is floundering from pandemic causes. Oil prices are far above pre-pandemic levels. India has crop failure from climate change. Russia is under sanctions for having invaded Ukraine. Ukraine cannot produce the crops and industrial goods to the extent that it normally does because of the Russian invasion. Inflation is compounded by all of the above plus enormous stimulus spending by the U.S. government.

Responsible leaders, if any can be found, need to rethink the future of globalization, in my opinion. Certain basic supplies, like computer chips, baby formula, medical masks and oil need to have reserves. A system of countries we can trust to trade with needs to be created. Countries we have less trust in must not hold such great economic sway over our economy. Globalization will continue, but it must be modified to be a reliable system the people of the U.S. can have faith in.

George Behrens • Warson Woods