 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Goal of electric car tax credit is for all to breathe better
0 comments

Letter: Goal of electric car tax credit is for all to breathe better

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
GM venture to build North American battery chemical plant

President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

Regarding the letter “Stop tax breaks for the rich, including electric car credits” (Nov. 28): The letter writer completely misses the point of the electric car tax credit.

Better air quality from replacing gasoline-powered cars with electric cars is what this tax break is all about. Every person who breathes benefits. We all share the air that is being heavily polluted by gas vehicles. The income of the car owner is beside the point. Others who benefit from this tax credit are our children and grandchildren. The sooner we stop polluting our environment the better chance at survival they will have.

That is why I think the $7,500 tax credit for buying electric cars should be expanded even more so that more buyers will be incentivized to do the right thing for all of us breathers by switching to electric vehicles.

Kathy Lochhead • Clayton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News