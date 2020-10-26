Letter: Goldberg jibe at liberal ‘anxiety’ prompts reader anxiety

Regarding “Possible 2016 repeat has liberals panicked” (Oct. 22): This Jonah Goldberg column was obnoxious. His closing sentence, “So maybe take a Xanax, everybody?” and references to anxiety that he thought were humorous, were really rude jibes against the millions of people who suffer from real, crippling anxiety.
Liberals are not “panicked,” “scared” and full of “existential dread.” They are angry, and the spin he used that we are afraid makes me even more angry. My daughters and I will see Goldberg at the ballot box on Nov. 3.
April Silverman • University City
