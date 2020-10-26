 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Goldberg jibe at liberal ‘anxiety’ prompts reader anxiety
0 comments

Letter: Goldberg jibe at liberal ‘anxiety’ prompts reader anxiety

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Lines long as early voting begins amid pandemic precautions

Pat DeVito cleans a voting booth during early voting at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

 Tony Dejak

Regarding “Possible 2016 repeat has liberals panicked” (Oct. 22): This Jonah Goldberg column was obnoxious. His closing sentence, “So maybe take a Xanax, everybody?” and references to anxiety that he thought were humorous, were really rude jibes against the millions of people who suffer from real, crippling anxiety.

Liberals are not “panicked,” “scared” and full of “existential dread.” They are angry, and the spin he used that we are afraid makes me even more angry. My daughters and I will see Goldberg at the ballot box on Nov. 3.

April Silverman • University City

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports