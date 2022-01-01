Letter: Goldie’s Act would protect animals in puppy mills

Last month, a dog breeder in Iowa, who was licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture and sold dogs to pet stores, was forced to surrender over 500 dogs and puppies being kept in horrible conditions. Many were sick and injured, receiving no veterinary care and were forced to live in their own waste. Even more egregious, the USDA knew of these conditions and has the authority and responsibility to ensure commercially bred dogs are being provided humane care. Our lawmakers need to do more for these vulnerable animals.