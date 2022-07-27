Letter: Goldschmidt and Arenado have a right to their choice

I strongly disagree with Ben Hochman’s column “ Disappointing decision by Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado could affect playoffs ” (July 25) in which he states that both Goldschmidt and Arenado are selfish for not getting vaccinated, thereby not allowing them to enter Canada for the series against the Blue Jays.

In my view, the decision whether to get vaccinated is a personal one. I personally believe in the vaccine, and have been double-vaccinated, as well as double-boosted, but I still respect the views of those choosing otherwise. Placed in a broader context, Hochman’s brand of thought illustrates why we are so polarized as a nation. Let’s have tolerance for the other side, please.