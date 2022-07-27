 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Goldschmidt and Arenado have a right to their choice

Cardinals Cubs Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt (46) and Nolan Arenado (28) celebrate after scoring on a hit by Brendan Donovan during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs in the second game of a baseball doubleheader, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

I strongly disagree with Ben Hochman’s column “Disappointing decision by Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado could affect playoffs” (July 25) in which he states that both Goldschmidt and Arenado are selfish for not getting vaccinated, thereby not allowing them to enter Canada for the series against the Blue Jays.

In my view, the decision whether to get vaccinated is a personal one. I personally believe in the vaccine, and have been double-vaccinated, as well as double-boosted, but I still respect the views of those choosing otherwise. Placed in a broader context, Hochman’s brand of thought illustrates why we are so polarized as a nation. Let’s have tolerance for the other side, please.

Harry Toder • University City

