Letter: Goldschmidt is getting bad advice or ignoring good advice

Regarding the editorial “Goldschmidt and Arenado embrace quackery in decision not to get vaccinated” (July 26): In her role as a certified registered nurse practitioner at a public hospital, my wife has cared for coronavirus patients for two years. She wears an N-95 mask, a surgical mask and a face shield for the entirety of her 12-hour shift. Many of these patients have died on her shift. She says it’s beyond heartbreaking not be able to save them.

By contrast, Paul Goldschmidt of the Cardinals said, “Over the last year-plus, I’ve tried to talk to as many doctors and many medical professionals as I could and figured out as much as I could.” That means either he’s getting getting unsubstantiated, dishonest medical advice, or he is ignoring proper medical advice that the vaccine is safe.

The question for Goldschmidt is: Did medical professionals actually cause him to doubt the vaccine’s safety or effectiveness? If that’s true, those medical professionals should be just as ashamed as Goldschmidt himself.

Phillip Tutor • Anniston, Alabama