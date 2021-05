The PGA Championship was played last weekend. The outcome and the response from players and friends alike is a lesson to all of the importance of fair play and sportsmanship.

Knowing that he had fairly lost, Brooks Koepka quietly made his last putt and stepped aside to let Phil Mickelson bask in the praise he well deserved.

This gesture should serve as an important lesson to former President Donald Trump, who calls himself a golfer: When you lose, accept it.

Grace McGaughy • Crestwood