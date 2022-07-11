Letter: Good call by governor to cut attorney general’s budget

Regarding “Parson signs Missouri budget but trims $640 million, including money for tax rebates” (June 30): One of the few losers in the budgeting process was Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who failed to get $500,000 to hire more attorneys. It is astonishing that Schmitt has the gall to ask for $500,000 more of taxpayer money to fund his reckless court cases while at the same time campaigning to become the next U.S. senator from Missouri. His frivolous and ridiculous lawsuits have been an embarrassment to the state.