 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Good luck getting personal property tax bill from county
0 comments

Letter: Good luck getting personal property tax bill from county

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Longs lines to pay personal property tax bill

People wait in line to pay their personal property tax bills on Monday, June 22, 2020, outside the St. Louis County Government Center at the former Northwest Plaza in St. Ann. According the people in the front of the line, the wait to get inside averaged four hours. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Waiting on your tax bill? St. Louis County says printing issue delayed mailing. Vendor says county sent files late.” (Dec. 7): As of Dec. 8, I still had not seen my personal property tax bill. I tried contacting St. Louis County Collector of Revenue Mark DeVore’s office to ask about it. After waiting an hour and a half, I gave up.

I also understand there will no longer be receipts given out. Since we will still need those for our vehicle registrations and renewals, it appears that if people don’t have internet access to get those, they are out of luck.

In my opinion, DeVore is not concerned with the extra trouble he may be placing on the elderly and poor. What a surprise. So don’t bother to call to complain, because they don’t answer the phone.

James Cantrell • Ballwin

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News