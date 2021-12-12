Letter: Good luck getting personal property tax bill from county

Regarding “Waiting on your tax bill? St. Louis County says printing issue delayed mailing. Vendor says county sent files late.” (Dec. 7): As of Dec. 8, I still had not seen my personal property tax bill. I tried contacting St. Louis County Collector of Revenue Mark DeVore’s office to ask about it. After waiting an hour and a half, I gave up.

I also understand there will no longer be receipts given out. Since we will still need those for our vehicle registrations and renewals, it appears that if people don’t have internet access to get those, they are out of luck.

In my opinion, DeVore is not concerned with the extra trouble he may be placing on the elderly and poor. What a surprise. So don’t bother to call to complain, because they don’t answer the phone.

James Cantrell • Ballwin