Letter: Good news: We can now expect Hawley’s departure

Regarding “Hawley sent fundraising email on election objection as Capitol descended into chaos” (Jan. 7): I have been trying with all my might to think of one good thing that is a logical outcome of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Finally, I realized it: We should now be able to look forward to Josh Hawley’s resignation from the U.S. Senate. His self-serving spread of disproved claims of election fraud confirmed that he was morally unfit to hold high office. But his recent actions show him to have crossed the line legally so that he can no longer continue to serve in a position that entails upholding the Constitution.