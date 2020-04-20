Letter: Good presidents make quick and decisive actions

When the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, did President Franklin Roosevelt state that the problem was Hawaii territorial Gov. Joseph Poindexter's, since that was the only territory that was attacked? No, Roosevelt acted quickly and decisively in a national response.
When the twin towers, Pentagon and an airliner over rural Pennsylvania were attacked by terrorists, did President George W. Bush state that this was the problem of New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, since that is where the terrorists attacked? No, Bush acted quickly and decisively in a national response.
What would have happened if they had not acted quickly and decisively? What would have happened if Prime Minister Winston Churchill had not acted quickly and decisively when the British, French and Belgium soldiers were cut off, surrounded, and trapped at Dunkirk in 1940. What would have happened if President John F. Kennedy had not acted quickly and decisively in the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962?
We saw what happened when British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain did not act quickly and decisively when Adolf Hitler demanded the immediate cession of the Sudetenland (Czechoslovakia) to Germany in 1938. We saw what happened when Gen. George McClellan did not act quickly and decisively in the early parts of the Civil War. We saw what happened when President Jimmy Carter did not act quickly and decisively in the Iran hostage crisis in 1979. We saw what happened after President Herbert Hoover did not act quickly and decisively in 1929 at the start of the Depression.
And now we are now seeing the effects of President Donald Trump not acting quickly and decisively in a national response to the present coronavirus pandemic crisis. More than 40,500 Americans are dead from this pandemic. Wasn't it President Harry Truman who said, “The buck stops on the courageous governor's desk”?
Glen Phillips • Jacksonville, Ill.
