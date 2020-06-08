Letter: Good riddance to the Lambert privatization efforts
Letter: Good riddance to the Lambert privatization efforts

Coronavirus slows St. Louis Lambert International Airport

An American Airlines agent waits for people to arrive and check-in at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Thursday, April 30, 2020. American only had six flights out of St. Louis on Thursday. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding “Mayor pulls Lambert privatization application as petition drive moves forward” (June 3): It was good news that Mayor Lyda Krewson has withdrawn the federal application to privatize the St. Louis Lambert International Airport. And may the idea rot in hell where it belongs.

If the city has an asset that makes money, like an airport, it ought to keep it, and manage it publicly and as skillfully as possible. Turning ownership over to private parties will not better serve the public. Politicians should not be tempted to kill the goose that lays the golden eggs.

Fred Blumenthal • Shaw neighborhood

