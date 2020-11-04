Letter: GOP actions aside, cheating isn't an American value.

Regarding "Election Day shadowed by threats of legal challenges" (Nov. 3): The Republican Party has been cheating the American people out of their constitutional rights as long as I can remember. As far back as 25 years ago, Grover Norquist came up with the idea to make Republican House and Senate members sign a pledge to not raise taxes under the threat of being targeted for defeat in their next election. Now, 25 years later, the national debt has risen from $281 billion to over $23 trillion. In that time Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump gave the top 1% of the rich a tax cut. Why would a country with more than $23 trillion in pre-pandemic debt want to lower taxes on the rich?