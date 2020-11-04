 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP actions aside, cheating isn't an American value.
Regarding "Election Day shadowed by threats of legal challenges" (Nov. 3): The Republican Party has been cheating the American people out of their constitutional rights as long as I can remember. As far back as 25 years ago, Grover Norquist came up with the idea to make Republican House and Senate members sign a pledge to not raise taxes under the threat of being targeted for defeat in their next election. Now, 25 years later, the national debt has risen from $281 billion to over $23 trillion. In that time Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump gave the top 1% of the rich a tax cut. Why would a country with more than $23 trillion in pre-pandemic debt want to lower taxes on the rich?

The Republicans also cheat in the following categories: Reducing the number of polling places in blue states, removing mailboxes in blue states, gerrymandering districts to the Republican advantage and violating the norms when appointing Supreme Court justices.

Cheating is not an American value. 

Ralph Eisele • Lake Saint Louis  

