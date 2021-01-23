 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP anti-impeachment vote boosts Trump militias
Letter: GOP anti-impeachment vote boosts Trump militias

Capitol attack stirs memories of Oklahoma bombing

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump scale the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The attack on the U.S. Capitol by an angry mob of President Donald Trump's supporters shocked many Americans who thought such a violent assault by their fellow countrymen wasn't possible. But Timothy McVeigh's hatred of the federal government led him to bomb the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City over 25 years earlier, on April 19, 1995, and killed 168 people. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

 Jose Luis Magana

Donald Trump claimed to have lost the election due to alleged voter fraud, then campaigned to overturn the results. His followers responded by invading the Capitol. On Jan. 13, the House of Representatives was in session to vote on Trump’s impeachment, and 197 Republicans voted no. Not even chants of “Kill Pelosi” and “Hang Pence” along with five people dead could sway these 197 GOP members.

They had a chance to condemn the insurrection and impeach Trump for starting it. These spineless cowards failed and have just given the Trump militia the green light for more treasonous acts.

Bob McKay • Crestwood

