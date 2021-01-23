Letter: GOP anti-impeachment vote boosts Trump militias

Donald Trump claimed to have lost the election due to alleged voter fraud, then campaigned to overturn the results. His followers responded by invading the Capitol. On Jan. 13, the House of Representatives was in session to vote on Trump’s impeachment, and 197 Republicans voted no. Not even chants of “Kill Pelosi” and “Hang Pence” along with five people dead could sway these 197 GOP members.
They had a chance to condemn the insurrection and impeach Trump for starting it. These spineless cowards failed and have just given the Trump militia the green light for more treasonous acts.
Bob McKay • Crestwood