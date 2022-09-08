Letter: GOP blundered in opposing student loan forgiveness

It’s been reported that Eric Schmitt, Missouri’s attorney general and a Senate candidate, is joining some other GOP attorneys general in legally challenging President Joe Biden’s executive order to forgive student loan debt.
Are Schmitt and his fellow attorneys general trying to get Democrats elected in the upcoming midterms? We have all seen the effect that abolishing Roe v. Wade has had politically this summer. It will be well remembered by those upset with that decision. Also to the Democrats’ favor, add an improving economy and passage of legislation concerning help for veterans, lowering drug prices, addressing climate change and more.
I do not foresee a blue wave but more of a bunch of small ripples adding up as we go.
Rick Ackerman • University City