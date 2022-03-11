 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: GOP can be patriotic and lead charge against fossil fuels

Regarding Dana Milbank’s column “Republican Leaders so eager to see Biden fail, they’d let Putin succeed” (March 4): Being tougher on Russian President Vladimir Putin, short of committing American troops, is the banning of Russian oil. Herein lies a golden opportunity for Republicans to lead this difficult charge. Their battle cry should be: We will not be controlled by any country by our need for cheap fossil fuel.

Republicans can unite us now behind energy conservation and renewable energy. If a global pandemic and climate disaster cannot unite this country, perhaps the fight against Putin, led by our courageous and patriotic Republican leaders, can.

When energy prices go up, perhaps Republicans will not blame others, but will take responsibility. Perhaps they could frame energy conservation as our patriotic duty.

Sue Nauert • St. Louis

