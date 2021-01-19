 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: GOP can choose between more hate or rational thought
0 comments

Letter: GOP can choose between more hate or rational thought

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding "Records: Trump allies behind rally that ignited Capitol riot" (Jan. 18): This is a defining moment in American history. Today, we can all start with a clean slate. The Republican Party, its representatives and constituents can now choose to return to a party of rational thought, decency and conservative social and fiscal values. Or they can choose to continue a philosophy of hate, irrational belief in conspiracy theories and deniers of science (except when it suits them not to).

I have heard many of my Republican friends lament that the Party left them. This is the moment to reassert their values and work to reclaim a moderate vision for America.

Loren Ludmerer • Ladue 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports