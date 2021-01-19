Letter: GOP can choose between more hate or rational thought

Regarding "Records: Trump allies behind rally that ignited Capitol riot" (Jan. 18): This is a defining moment in American history. Today, we can all start with a clean slate. The Republican Party, its representatives and constituents can now choose to return to a party of rational thought, decency and conservative social and fiscal values. Or they can choose to continue a philosophy of hate, irrational belief in conspiracy theories and deniers of science (except when it suits them not to).