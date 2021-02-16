Letter: GOP can no longer claim to be party of law and order

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "The GOP deserves to have Trump stalking their party for the next four years" (Feb. 14): Republican officeholders issued press releases condemning those who broke the law on Jan. 6 but exonerated Donald Trump for his Big Lie of election fraud that incited the insurrectionists. The GOP has long tolerated Trump’s incendiary behavior, but he should not escape some responsibility for the violence he provoked. They offer only thoughts and prayers to victims of mass shootings while steadfastly opposing even the simplest of gun-control measures designed to prevent them. Missouri Republican legislators are even currently supporting legislation that would punish police for enforcing federal laws requiring background checks.