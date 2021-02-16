 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP can no longer claim to be party of law and order
Letter: GOP can no longer claim to be party of law and order

Dozens charged in Capitol riots spewed extremist rhetoric

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. People charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol left behind a trove of videos and messages that have helped federal authorities build cases. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to have been inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "The GOP deserves to have Trump stalking their party for the next four years" (Feb. 14): Republican officeholders issued press releases condemning those who broke the law on Jan. 6 but exonerated Donald Trump for his Big Lie of election fraud that incited the insurrectionists. The GOP has long tolerated Trump’s incendiary behavior, but he should not escape some responsibility for the violence he provoked. They offer only thoughts and prayers to victims of mass shootings while steadfastly opposing even the simplest of gun-control measures designed to prevent them. Missouri Republican legislators are even currently supporting legislation that would punish police for enforcing federal laws requiring background checks.

Not all Republicans share in this hypocrisy. Some Republican lawmakers condemned Trumpism by voting for impeachment and then conviction. But as long as they remain lonely voices in the Republican Party and Trump retains control of it, the party’s claim to be the party of law and order cannot be taken seriously.

Sally Barker • St. Louis

