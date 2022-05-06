Letter: GOP candidates advocating social justice? No such thing

Regarding Mark Rudloff's guest column " Take if from a Republican, a cancer is growing within the GOP " (April 28): I am encouraged that a Republican like Rudloff calls out both House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and those still willing to curry favor with Donald Trump.

However, like so many, he deals in false equivalency, saying he could not vote for either Joe Biden or Trump in 2024, as “both are incompetent in their own unique ineptitudes.” This is an amazing sentence considering the level of rationality evident in the rest of his column. One of these men is a Democrat, with whom many could reasonably disagree, and the other is a provably and consistently dishonest narcissist, who put our democracy in peril.