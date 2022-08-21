Letter: GOP candidates have sold their souls to Donald Trump

Regarding the editorial “ Wyoming Republicans affirm that principles no longer apply. Only Trump matters.” (Aug. 18): I have had the privilege and responsibility of voting since 1968, being apolitical in party affiliation and always evaluating candidates by their stated principles and commitment to public service.

However, it is shockingly obvious that the party of Lincoln (“With malice toward none; with charity for all”) has become the cult of Donald Trump (vindictive and meanness). It seems to me those politicians who don’t lick his boots like Sen. Josh Hawley and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt do are banished as traitors. Unfortunately, they have sold their souls to the devil. Ethics and the rule of law have no place in their world. The most recent example was the defeat of Rep. Liz Cheney, who has been pilloried in her defense of the Constitution and the accountability of all who failed to uphold its principles. Shameful.