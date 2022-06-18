Letter: GOP candidates should explain why hearings are a sham

Regarding “‘A joke.’ ‘Show trial.’ ‘Sham.’ Missouri’s leading GOP Senate candidates denounce Jan. 6 hearing.” (June 10): The Jan. 6 hearings are not a sham, but rather a shame. The hearings have produced direct evidence and careful analysis of the U.S. Capitol attack that were compelling and chilling. Hearing heavily armed men calling out “Na-a-a-ncy. Oh, Na-a-a-ncy” as they hunted for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leaves no room for the fantastic lie that this was just political expression or a group of tourists.

Most importantly, the first night of the hearings introduced strong evidence that this event was part of a movement, led by Donald Trump, to block the peaceful transition of power, the very core of our nation’s identity as a democracy.

Let those who believe the investigation is a sham do more than use adjectives to attack it. Each of the Missouri GOP candidates for U.S. Senate must be called to produce concrete evidence for any claim that that the election was stolen and that Trump did nothing wrong on Jan. 6. If they have strong evidence, now is the time to reveal it.

I believe Missouri citizens should watch these hearings, look for anyone to produce contrary concrete evidence, and then decide whether the story they tell of Jan. 6 is a sham or a shame.

Sandra Johnson • St. Louis