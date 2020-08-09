You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: GOP cheating includes phony Kanye West candidacy
Letter: GOP cheating includes phony Kanye West candidacy

Republicans push Kanye 2020. But will it really hurt Biden?

FILE - In this Sunday, July 19, 2020, file photo, Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, in North Charleston, S.C. West filed signatures on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Ohio, to run for president as an independent candidate in November. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP, File)

 Lauren Petracca Ipetracca

Regarding “Kanye West files petitions to appear on Ohio ballot” (Aug. 5): The current plotting to keep President Donald Trump in office includes getting Kanye West on ballots in battleground states, slowing delivery of mail-in ballots, delegitimizing mail-in voting and, last but not least, making it harder for Democrats to vote.

Republicans know they can’t win honest elections. So they have to cheat. Those of us who vote in every election and want to use mail-in ballots may or may not be counted. Voters may find their registrations are curiously missing. Young voters who rely on social media may be attracted to West, not realizing that he is only a ploy to split Democratic votes away from Joe Biden.

Then there are the Russians. Elections boards are reporting serious interference in their election rolls. Few boards are able to investigate this, and the current administration won’t provide funds to secure the election.

Pat Price • Maryland Heights

