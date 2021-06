Regarding the editorial “The Republican Party’s ‘law and order’ mantra has lost all credibility” (June 20): I was amused to see that Gov. Mike Parson and Republicans in the Missouri Legislature have joined the “defund the police” movement. Now $50,000 can be taken away from your local police department each time officers do their job in supporting the enforcement of federal gun laws. Perhaps this marks the beginning of a new era of bipartisanship.