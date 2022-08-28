Letter: GOP, Democrats are like our internal wolf spirit battle

I recently heard an ancient Native American story explaining the difference between good and evil. It says that in every person there exists two wolf spirits who do battle with each other. One is evil and untrustworthy and also lies, cheats and feels self pity. The other wolf spirit is good and offers joy, peace, humility, empathy, compassion and faith. The wolf spirit that wins the battle is the one we feed.

This brought to mind the dilemma voters have this election. The Republican wolf spirit plants distrust, lies, shows arrogance and self pity and attacks institutions like Social Security and Medicare. The Democratic wolf spirit displays empathy, works for laws affecting the common good and aims to honor the oath they took to the Constitution. This wolf spirit has passed laws having a positive effect on the lives of everyone.

People should take a look at which wolf-spirit laws benefit them. Which wolf spirit will win? The one you feed.

Joyce Nowak • Shrewsbury