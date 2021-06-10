Letter: GOP devised a gerrymandering project 11 years ago

Regarding “Manchin’s opposition clouds future of Dems’ elections bill” (June 6): Baseless accusations continue to be made about the 2020 election, and the two sides cannot even agree on the facts.
The stage was set for this outcome more than a decade ago. The Republican Party put forth an extraordinarily effective effort during the 2010 election to capture state legislatures across the country in a project called Redmap (Redistricting Majority Project).
Normally low-key legislative races were targeted by a flood of negative ads in 107 state legislative races in 16 states. Republicans won majorities in 10 of those states.
Those Republican-controlled state legislatures were able to redraw district boundaries after the 2010 census. Due to the power of gerrymandering, the Republican Party won a 33-seat majority in the House of Representatives in the 2012 midterm election despite its candidates collectively receiving more than a million fewer votes than Democratic candidates.
We are now at a similar redistricting crossroads. Partisan gerrymandering hurts our democracy by letting a minority of voters decide the makeup of Congress. The For the People Act would ban partisan gerrymandering, helping to restore power to the voters by taking it away from political parties. Our democracy is too fragile to let a minority of U.S. senators filibuster this bill.