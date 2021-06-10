Letter: GOP devised a gerrymandering project 11 years ago

Regarding “Manchin’s opposition clouds future of Dems’ elections bill” (June 6): Baseless accusations continue to be made about the 2020 election, and the two sides cannot even agree on the facts.

The stage was set for this outcome more than a decade ago. The Republican Party put forth an extraordinarily effective effort during the 2010 election to capture state legislatures across the country in a project called Redmap (Redistricting Majority Project).

Normally low-key legislative races were targeted by a flood of negative ads in 107 state legislative races in 16 states. Republicans won majorities in 10 of those states.

Those Republican-controlled state legislatures were able to redraw district boundaries after the 2010 census. Due to the power of gerrymandering, the Republican Party won a 33-seat majority in the House of Representatives in the 2012 midterm election despite its candidates collectively receiving more than a million fewer votes than Democratic candidates.