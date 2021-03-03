Letter: GOP doesn’t comprehend power of their hateful rhetoric

Regarding “’Do you miss me yet?’ Trump calls for GOP unity, blasts Biden, repeats false election claims” (Feb. 28): At the recent Conservative Political Action Conference, the speakers offered to “fight.” We learned from recent history how a message is taken to heart to the extent that some folks believed it was OK to invade the Capitol while shouting “hang” and “kill.” The outcome of the call to fight has led to the rioters’ loss of jobs, arrests, jail without bail, legal costs and trials that may lead to prison.

But none of these consequences will likely be experienced by the Conservative Political Action Conference speakers. Donald Trump and family continue with Secret Service protection, while the others have access to protections also paid for by taxpayers. It is almost funny because these speakers have complained in response to demonstrators protesting outside their homes, or a video catching them going to Cancun.