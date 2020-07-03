Letter: GOP effort to kill Obamacare is a morally bankrupt act
Letter: GOP effort to kill Obamacare is a morally bankrupt act

Regarding the editorial “The virus and unemployment make Obamacare crucial. The GOP still wants it dead.” (June 27): Right in the middle of a pandemic, the Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to overturn Obamacare, which provides health care to about 200,000 Missourians.

Missouri has joined in this effort. We can thank Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt, Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt for their callousness.

This November, let’s keep Obamacare and overturn the Republican Party. They’re morally bankrupt.

Mark Travers • University City

