The voters of Missouri are having their rights stripped away incrementally by Gov. Mike Parson, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and our legislators in Jefferson City.
One volatile example is abortion in Missouri. The above-mentioned do not believe the voters of Missouri are smart enough to have a say in what is legislated. They are afraid to hear the opinion of the voters who elected them.
Our legislators, who are supposed to represent all of us, vote for very restrictive anti-abortion laws. Gov. Parson’s administration filed a lawsuit to close Planned Parenthood in Missouri. Ashcroft was derelict in his duty to work on a request for a petition, so the question of abortion could not be put on the ballot in the 2020 election. His delay gave abortion rights supporters just two weeks to turn in 100,000 signatures.
An issue of this magnitude should have been put to the Missouri voters; instead we have been denied the fundamental right to vote our conscience.
Thankfully, there are candidates running who will give us the opportunity to vote our conscience in 2020.
Maxine and Ken Horgan • Mountain View, Mo.