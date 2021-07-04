Letter: GOP first needs to admit systemic racism exists in US

Regarding the editorial “ With Georgia suit, Biden shows he’s not surrendering on voting rights ” (June 28): Republicans and Fox News seem to promote the message that there is no systemic racism in our country today. But the GOP is currently attempting to pass laws in hopes of suppressing the Black vote. Voter suppression is just one example of systemic racism.

When the Republican Party becomes more diverse, more inclusive and acknowledges systemic racism exists, productive bipartisan work can begin to make America a better, more just, more democratic nation. Because it is the right thing to do, all Democratic and Republican legislators throughout the country should work to rid us of the insidious racism that’s been a part of our being for far too long.