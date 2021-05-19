Letter: GOP governing philosophy lacks coherent strategy

However, realistically, these actions came out of the guilty weight of previous legislatures’ incompetence. The governing philosophy in Republican circles comes down to the Reagan-era notion that “government is the problem” or to the much-discredited notion (by various market collapses — 2008 for example) of letting the free-market do it. Both of these philosophies allow the wearer to completely avoid actually dealing with any problem. There is no such thing as taking care of a problem before it happens. This philosophical approach to governing is little more than that of a lazy anarchist. If one doesn’t want government, then just do nothing about anything.