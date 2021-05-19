Letter: GOP governing philosophy lacks coherent strategy

In the editorial “The Missouri Legislature adjourns. Good riddance.” (May 15), the Editorial Board may have underplayed a few legislative accomplishments this year: A long overdue new law offered some relief for wrongfully convicted persons in prison, and a new gas tax passed to help repair crumbling transportation infrastructure.
However, realistically, these actions came out of the guilty weight of previous legislatures’ incompetence. The governing philosophy in Republican circles comes down to the Reagan-era notion that “government is the problem” or to the much-discredited notion (by various market collapses — 2008 for example) of letting the free-market do it. Both of these philosophies allow the wearer to completely avoid actually dealing with any problem. There is no such thing as taking care of a problem before it happens. This philosophical approach to governing is little more than that of a lazy anarchist. If one doesn’t want government, then just do nothing about anything.
A perfect example of this bankrupt approach is the lack of adequate health care here. Even though the last decade has seen the closure of rural hospitals, a pandemic exposing the risks of too few hospital beds, and broad public awareness of the need for government-mandated health care solutions, the Missouri Legislature made no effort to solve these problems.
As demonstrated by many other industrialized nations, the only real solution to providing medical care equitably and efficiently is through deep government involvement. Unfortunately for Missouri, the pandemic wasn’t disastrous enough to force the state’s Republican Party to begin to actually govern on this issue.
Phillip Michaels • University City