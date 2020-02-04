Letter: GOP has destroyed the sense of right and wrong
0 comments

Letter: GOP has destroyed the sense of right and wrong

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
Trial highlights: Senators' questions launch pointed debate

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., walk to the Senate chamber for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

 Steve Helber

How can virtually the entire Republican Party be morally bankrupt? I used to vote based upon an individual’s views rather than loyalty to a particular political party, but President Donald Trump has changed my view.

It’s painfully clear that if we want to restore any semblance of right versus wrong in government, we can no longer vote for the Republican Party. To be complicit in a cover-up and to hold a Senate trial involving no witnesses or evidence is laughable.

Our president is a serial liar, congressional oversight is now apparently a thing of the past, and impeachment may as well be removed from the Constitution — all thanks to the Republican Party. If a president can’t be held accountable for cheating in an election and blatantly ignoring a coequal branch of government, for what can he? We must vote them out of office and replace them with those who have the courage to do what is right.

Kevin Bayless • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports