Letter: GOP has pattern of showcasing media-grabbing wackos

Ex-wife: Greitens 'unhinged;' candidate calls claims 'lies'

FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. A new court filing from the ex-wife of former Gov. Greitens accuses him of "unhinged" and "erratic" behavior. The filing from Sheena Greitens is part of a child custody case. Greitens is now a candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. Several of his opponents called on him to resign last month after Sheena Greitens, in another document, accused him of abusing her and their two sons. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb File)

 David A. Lieb

Regarding "Greitens has become 'erratic, unhinged,' ex-wife alleges" (April 5): I'm wondering if the GOP will ever run a Republican who isn't way, way out there. Judging by the pinheads who get all the media attention, it seems like we are in the same boat as we were only six short years ago.

Missouri offers these GOP personalities to serve in the Senate alongside incumbent fist-pumping Josh Hawley: lawsuit-happy Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and disgraced ex-Gov. Eric Greitens, who, judging from his TV ads, seems to really like shooting machine guns.

In my opinion, other states are flush with GOP wackos as well, like Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who said Jewish space lasers were being aimed at Earth. Add to that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who once lambasted teenagers for wearing coronavirus masks. 

And don't forget all those who support this type of candidates: Fox News talking heads and anyone still fooled by Donald Trump.

Tim Donahue • Shrewsbury 

