Letter: GOP has pattern of showcasing media-grabbing wackos

Regarding "Greitens has become 'erratic, unhinged,' ex-wife alleges" (April 5): I'm wondering if the GOP will ever run a Republican who isn't way, way out there. Judging by the pinheads who get all the media attention, it seems like we are in the same boat as we were only six short years ago.

Missouri offers these GOP personalities to serve in the Senate alongside incumbent fist-pumping Josh Hawley: lawsuit-happy Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and disgraced ex-Gov. Eric Greitens, who, judging from his TV ads, seems to really like shooting machine guns.

In my opinion, other states are flush with GOP wackos as well, like Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who said Jewish space lasers were being aimed at Earth. Add to that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who once lambasted teenagers for wearing coronavirus masks.

And don't forget all those who support this type of candidates: Fox News talking heads and anyone still fooled by Donald Trump.

Tim Donahue • Shrewsbury