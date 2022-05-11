Letter: GOP has transformed into party of bigoted extremists

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "Outright lying is no longer a deal-breaker in today's Republican Party" (May 1): Republicans used to represent the economic, moral and military conservatism of the Ronald Reagan era. Over the last three decades or so, the GOP has gradually become the home of the ever-more-extreme right. Stoked by the hate mongering of radio talk show hosts such as Rush Limbaugh, Republicans became more ideologically extremist. Limbaugh begat Newt Gingrich’s poor-bashing rhetoric by the mid-1990s, which eventually led to the neoconservatives of the 2000s and the tea party during the Obama administration.
Then the tea party gave way to Trumpism by 2016, and I believe the GOP became more and more overtly racist. We are seeing ever more frequent attacks on poor people, minorities, immigrants and LGBTQ individuals. In addition, some elected officials in Missouri, like Attorney General Eric Schmitt, are prone to grandstanding and frivolous lawsuits. We must stand up to hatred, bigotry, voter suppression and other nonsense in the runup to the midterm elections.
Robert Ruane Jr. • St. Louis