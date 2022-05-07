Letter: GOP has turned into Trump’s party without his baggage

Regarding columnist Mark Thiessen’s column “A counter-puncher emerges to inspire Republicans” (May 3): It now appears that the GOP’s well-healed talking heads are ready to restore MAGA but without the baggage of Donald Trump.

Theissen did not cite any specific policy or program that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was putting forward to voters. He didn’t even suggest DeSantis was following any ideology. Theissen gushed that DeSantis was a counter-puncher, in the image of Trump, without being Trump. GOP spelled backwards is POG and should stand for the Party of Grievance. The party’s get-out-the-vote strategy is clear: It’s simply to fear the other.