Letter: GOP in Missouri isn't living up to its own standards

I read with interest the article highlighting a push by the Missouri House to pass a resolution supporting consistently disproven claims of voter fraud ("Missouri House may act to back Trump’s claims of voter fraud," Dec. 11). The proposal is sponsored by my own state representative, Republican Justin Hill of Lake Saint Louis. In justifying such action, Hill opined in a letter: “We are the Show-Me State. Let us demand other states show Missouri that fraud did NOT change the outcome.”

Hill apparently believes that, no matter how wild the accusation, the burden is on the accused to disprove the claim, not on those who promote the lie.

Considering this stance, I have my own accusation to present to Hill: Prove to me that you are not the guy who stole the million dollars I had buried in my backyard. Go ahead — show me.

Jack Lockwood • O’Fallon, Mo.