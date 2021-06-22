 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: GOP, incapable of compromise, keeps moving goal posts
0 comments

Letter: GOP, incapable of compromise, keeps moving goal posts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to his office as the Senate prepares for a key test vote on the For the People Act, a sweeping bill that would overhaul the election system and voting rights, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The bill is a top priority for Democrats seeking to ensure access to the polls and mail in ballots, but it is opposed by Republicans as a federal overreach. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

Regarding "Voting bill showdown looms as GOP rejects Manchin plan" (June 17): First, the Republicans criticized the Jan. 6 commission because it did not have equal representation and equal subpoena ability. The Democrats changed the bill to include both of these provisions. This is called compromise. Yet, not even 10 Republican senators would support this bill even though they got everything they wanted.

Then, the infrastructure bill was discussed. President Joe Biden reduced his initial proposal by more than $1 trillion when negotiating with Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia. However, the Republicans refused to meet him halfway. Biden was willing to remove certain items from his wish list, but he was insistent that people making less than $400,000 not pay for this plan. The Republicans called taxing the wealthy or corporations that pay nothing currently a red line. Once again, one side of the aisle is negotiating while the other is obstructing.

Finally, all along Republicans have spoken of the need for voter ID and the ability to purge voter rolls of invalid voters. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia just offered a compromise voting-rights bill with these two provisions as well as others that the Democrats wanted, once again showing how compromise works. However, when former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out to endorse it, Missouri's Sen. Roy Blunt derided it for being her bill now. Does he really think Manchin was in conference with her on his proposal?

Time and time again the Republicans refuse to put the country above party. Their backs must truly be hurting from moving the goalposts so often.

Brian Yaffee • Clayton

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports