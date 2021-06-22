Letter: GOP, incapable of compromise, keeps moving goal posts

Regarding "Voting bill showdown looms as GOP rejects Manchin plan" (June 17): First, the Republicans criticized the Jan. 6 commission because it did not have equal representation and equal subpoena ability. The Democrats changed the bill to include both of these provisions. This is called compromise. Yet, not even 10 Republican senators would support this bill even though they got everything they wanted.

Then, the infrastructure bill was discussed. President Joe Biden reduced his initial proposal by more than $1 trillion when negotiating with Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia. However, the Republicans refused to meet him halfway. Biden was willing to remove certain items from his wish list, but he was insistent that people making less than $400,000 not pay for this plan. The Republicans called taxing the wealthy or corporations that pay nothing currently a red line. Once again, one side of the aisle is negotiating while the other is obstructing.