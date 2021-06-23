Letter: GOP, including Blunt, too quick to reject voting bill

Regarding "Voting bill showdown looms as GOP rejects Manchin plan" (June 17): How pathetic. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, among others, immediately said no to a bipartisan voting bill. There were even items in the bill that Republicans wanted. In my opinion, they said no only because Stacey Abrams, a former gubernatorial candidate for Georgia and rising Democratic star, said it would work.