Letter: GOP, including Blunt, too quick to reject voting bill
Letter: GOP, including Blunt, too quick to reject voting bill

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., left, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., right, and the Republican leadership talk to reporters about progress on an infrastructure bill and voting rights legislation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Regarding "Voting bill showdown looms as GOP rejects Manchin plan" (June 17): How pathetic. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, among others, immediately said no to a bipartisan voting bill. There were even items in the bill that Republicans wanted. In my opinion, they said no only because Stacey Abrams, a former gubernatorial candidate for Georgia and rising Democratic star, said it would work.

There were even Republicans who voted against giving Congressional Gold Medals to the Capitol Police and establishing Juneteenth as a holiday. Republicans are a disgusting disgrace.

Steve Murphy • St. Louis

