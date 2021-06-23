Letter: GOP, including Blunt, too quick to reject voting bill

Regarding "Voting bill showdown looms as GOP rejects Manchin plan" (June 17): How pathetic. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, among others, immediately said no to a bipartisan voting bill. There were even items in the bill that Republicans wanted. In my opinion, they said no only because Stacey Abrams, a former gubernatorial candidate for Georgia and rising Democratic star, said it would work.
There were even Republicans who voted against giving Congressional Gold Medals to the Capitol Police and establishing Juneteenth as a holiday. Republicans are a disgusting disgrace.
Steve Murphy • St. Louis