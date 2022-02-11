 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: GOP is a cult? But Biden’s border policies are ignored

Regarding the editorial “Republicans censure two true conservatives — and confirm their party is a cult” (Feb. 6): The Editorial Board now calls the Republican Party a cult. That’s almost as good as Hillary Clinton calling us a “basket of deplorables.”

I believe the board is so blinded by left-wing ideology that members are in deep denial of the often deadly impact on too many Americans due to what I believe are President Joe Biden’s policies. Consider the Feb. 6 story (“Overdose outbreak in St. Louis: Six deaths over two blocks”) about deaths in the Central West End due to suspected fentanyl overdoses. There wasn’t even a mention of the massive smuggling of fentanyl across our southern border.

Illegal drugs, criminals, human traffickers, potential terrorists, along with hundreds of thousands of other illegals are crossing our border. Where is the Editorial Board on Biden’s tragic border policies causing devastation to families, schools and neighborhoods?

I believe rampant disregard for our laws can be traced directly to far left-wing Democrat prosecutors and the politicians the Editorial Board supports, not us.

Jim Nelson • Chesterfield

