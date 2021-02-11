Letter: GOP is being strangled to death by a dishonest parasite

Regarding “Trump’s historic 2nd trial opens with jarring video of siege” (Feb. 9): While in Florida recently, I saw the frightening strangler fig seed in action. I learned that it starts as a seed at the top of a tree, and its vines grow down along the trunk. These vines cling to the tree and grow stronger while sucking the nutrients out of their host. They grow large enough to engulf the tree, which ultimately dies.

Like the host tree, the Republican Party — the Grand Old Party — is being strangled to death by a similar parasite: an extreme, dishonest group of politicians. Our Congress is no longer composed of a liberal party and a conservative party. The right is controlled by an immoral party. It is an end-justifies-the-means party. I would urge Republicans to take a positive place in history, and let their profile be one of courage.

Don’t let the destructive vines of immorality and lies squeeze the Republican tree to death. Let there be a consequence to evil behavior, or the next tree to die will be the tree of democracy.

Marian Steen • Olivette