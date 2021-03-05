Letter: GOP is destroying itself from within by idolizing Trump

Regarding the editorial “The big-tent GOP is officially turning itself into a circus sideshow” (Feb. 28): It has been interesting to watch the ongoing turmoil within the Republican Party. It seems that half (at least) of Republicans still idolize Donald Trump, while the rest are intelligent enough to know he’s truly toxic and bringing ruin to the party. As a Democrat, it’s fun to see the GOP implode from within, but it is also sad to see that so many people still think of Trump as a positive force. I hope this internal struggle within the GOP will bring more election defeats until they finally grasp what has happened to them.