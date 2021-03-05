 Skip to main content
Letter: GOP is destroying itself from within by idolizing Trump
Letter: GOP is destroying itself from within by idolizing Trump

Regarding the editorial “The big-tent GOP is officially turning itself into a circus sideshow” (Feb. 28): It has been interesting to watch the ongoing turmoil within the Republican Party. It seems that half (at least) of Republicans still idolize Donald Trump, while the rest are intelligent enough to know he’s truly toxic and bringing ruin to the party. As a Democrat, it’s fun to see the GOP implode from within, but it is also sad to see that so many people still think of Trump as a positive force. I hope this internal struggle within the GOP will bring more election defeats until they finally grasp what has happened to them.

In a way, it’s sad to see this happen. But the GOP as a whole is now conservative only in the sense that its members want to conserve whatever power, status, wealth and privilege they have left. They have no new ideas on how to fight urgent problems like climate change, racism and growing levels of wealth inequality. So they are turning to efforts to disenfranchise minority voters at the ballot box to hang on.

Jim Rhodes • Webster Groves

