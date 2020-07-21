Letter: GOP is shortsighted about environmental regulation

Regarding “Trump looks to scale back environmental reviews for projects” (July 15): Trump’s rollbacks of environmental regulations prove once again that the Republican Party will willingly destroy our planet for the sake of industry. They act as if we must choose between having good jobs and a healthy planet, but this is a false dichotomy. It is fully possible to have both a good economy and a sustainable future, but Republicans seem convinced that we can only have one.
This is a cowardly decision made by those too scared to make a brave transition to sustainable energy, regardless of the jobs these industries will create and the environmental good they would do. We need lawmakers who will protect our planet. And if Rep. Ann Wagner and Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley won’t stand for us, we’ll have to elect people who will.
While President Donald Trump and Republicans don’t have to worry about what the world will look like in 15 years, I do. I’m 20 years old and my generation will be forced to handle the impacts of the pollution and destruction of ecosystems that Trump is encouraging.
My generation wants good jobs and a livable future. We can have both.
Izzy Essman • Town and Country
