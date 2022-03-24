Letter: GOP is still cruelly trying to derail Medicaid expansion

Regarding “Republicans again targeting health insurance for low-income Missourians” (March 22): Missouri House Joint Resolution 117 is an ill-advised effort to overturn a vote of the people. It would put thousands of Missourians’ health care at risk and reverse the health and economic benefits that Medicaid expansion will bring.

As a cancer survivor, I well understand the importance of affordable health insurance. I remember my first visit to the oncologist. Next to me sat a sobbing man and his family. He had just been diagnosed with cancer but was uninsured and couldn’t afford the treatment. A diagnosis of cancer is a traumatic experience. Knowing you could be helped, but not being able to afford the care, is tragic.

Health insurance also allows those with chronic health problems to remain healthy enough to work. This legislation might force newly eligible Missourians to lose their health care coverage.

Under House Joint Resolution 117, coverage for prescription drugs, hospice care and senior citizen services would be subject to debate every year — placing health care for Missouri kids, pregnant women, and people with disabilities at the whim of political winds.

Medicaid expansion is the law of the land, approved by voters and upheld by the Missouri Supreme Court. The Missouri Senate should vote no on HJR117.

Ruth Ehresman • St. Louis

Co-president, Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice