Letter: GOP lawmakers afraid of their own gun advocates

Regarding “As Missouri Senate approves controversial gun rights bill, some lawmakers report threats” (May 13): Our Missouri Republican state legislators have some strange beliefs. Their gun rights legislation — the “Second Amendment Preservation Act” — shows they have a problem, and they decided to make it worse.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden says he has police protection because some gun advocates (who favor the bill) have threatened him and his family over the guns rights bill he favors. So he is pushing for a law to expand gun rights by invalidating federal gun laws in Missouri. He even wants to ensure domestic abusers have the right to own a gun.

Then we have Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, who has a strange interpretation of the U.S. Constitution. He says the purpose of the Second Amendment is to arm ourselves to overthrow our government if it becomes tyrannical. Really? I thought it is to protect and defend our government by having a ready militia. What is it about the Second Amendment that causes people to act so irrationally?

Martin Walsh • Glendale