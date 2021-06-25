Letter: GOP lawmakers are blind to Missouri’s needs and wants

Regarding “Missouri bill to ban enforcement of federal gun rules signed” (June 12): There have been over 240 mass shootings of four or more people in the United States so far in 2021. And gun violence in St. Louis is at an all-time high. So how do Missouri’s Republican legislators and governor respond? They enact a law nullifying federal gun regulations. I guess they’re blind to the devastation that lax gun laws are causing in our communities.

These GOP lawmakers refused to fund Medicaid expansion, and they are about to let funding expire for the Federal Reimbursement Allowance program. I guess they’re also blind to the suffering of our poor.

Our roads are among the worst in the nation, our state education system ranks 49th in funding, and our leadership lags on the pandemic. I guess they’re blind as well to the needs of our state. They aren’t working to make our state better; they’re working to make it worse. Why? Perhaps they are either poorly educated and don’t understand the issues, or they lack creativity and spine to solve problems. Or they just don’t care.