Letter: GOP lawmakers’ backers should return relief money

Regarding “Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems” (March 11): Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley as well as Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer and Ann Wagner all voted against the coronavirus relief bill. This bill will now give middle-class people money and a tax credit for children. For the financial hardship many middle-class people have been through, this package will help.

For the voters who support the members of Congress who voted against the bill, when they receive the money, they should return that money to the U.S. Treasury. They should also not take the child tax credit.

If these voters keep their relief money, why do they continue to support these politicians who are working against the voters’ financial interest?

James Cook • Weldon Spring